Vanessa Hudgens adds to #ThirstyThursday social media trend with completely sheer outfit

Vanessa Hudgens is continuing her #ThirstyThursday tradition on Instagram.

The 31-year-old star shared another steamy photo of herself on Thursday to celebrate the social media trend of pairing themed photos with a day of the week.

In the picture, the "Bad Boys for Life" actress is seen lying on top of an old-school television wearing a completely sheer one-piece with rhinestone detailing. She completed her look with black pumps, a bold red lip and kept her hair pulled back.

"Turn it on baby #thirstythursday," she captioned the sultry snapshot.

Fresh off her split from longtime boyfriend Austin Butler in January, Hudgens has been sharing "Thirsty Thursday" pictures to the social media platform as of late.

Earlier this month, she posted several photos to mark the occasion, one wearing a black silk camisole and sheer underwear while lying on a mattress, and another of herself standing under falling water.

The "High School Musical" star also shared a series of "Thirsty Thursday" pictures in late January, showing off in a black swimsuit.

“#thirstythursday y’all lol I don’t really have many pics that qualify so not sure how long this will last but for now, we wet 😹,” Hudgens captioned the post.

In January, Hudgens and Butler, 28, called it quits after nearly nine years together.

An insider told People magazine that the former couple “had talked about an engagement before they split up,” adding that “they really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together."

The real reason for the dissolution was actually said to be their “busy work schedules and travel,” which “definitely put a strain on the relationship,” a source told People at the time, echoing a similar report by E! News.

"They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out,” added People’s insider.