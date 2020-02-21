Vanessa Hudgens wows in busty jumpsuit at Broadway premiere

She may be going through a breakup, but Vanessa Hudgens is not slowing down when it comes to serving looks!

The 31-year-old actress kept her social media game strong this week as she maintained her weekly tradition of the #ThirstyThursday trend, where she posts steamy photos of herself each Thursday.

Hudgens stepped out Thursday night in a strapless black jumpsuit while attending the opening night of "West Side Story" at a Broadway theatre in New York City.

VANESSA HUDGENS CONTINUES #THIRSTYTHURSDAY TRADITION WITH SULTRY SNAPS

In her typical Thursday fashion, Hudgens made sure to post a sultry snap of herself to Instagram.

"I think my hair was thirsty," Hudgens captioned a photo of herself on the red carpet flirtatiously staring at the camera.

The post garnered over 1 million likes overnight and sent fans into a frenzy as they swarmed her comments section with flame and red heart emojis.

"You just be loving Thirsty Thursdays," one fan pointed out.

Another wrote: "Vanessa you are something else!!!"

"Thirsty Thursday has got to be my favorite thing on IG right now," another one of the actress's followers said.

"You are completely thirsty," another simply put.

The "High School Musical" alum and Austin Butler, 28, split last month after more than eight years of dating.

An insider told People that the former pair had "talked about an engagement" before they split, adding that they "really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together."

The real reason for the split was said to be because of their "busy work schedules and travel," a source told the magazine.