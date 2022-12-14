Vanessa Hudgens' blonde hair bears striking resemblance to Lady Gaga

Vanessa Hudgens ditched the dark hair for a platinum blonde look.

Hudgens took to Instagram to share a snap of her blonde hair, with an accompanying pair of bleached brows.

"Who even is she?" the "High School Musical" star captioned the post.

VANESSA HUDGENS SIZZLES IN LEOPARD-PRINT BIKINI WHILE LOUNGING AT THE POOL: ‘TOO GOOD NOT TO POST’

Many in the comments were quick to mention how similar the star looked to Lady Gaga, who often sports platinum blonde hair.

Hudgens did not reveal what the new look was for or reveal whether her hair was dyed or a wig. In most of her past movies, she wears her hair dark, although she did use a blonde wig in "The Princess Switch" franchise.

There are three movies in the franchise so far, with the first coming out in 2018, the second in 2020 and the third in 2021. Hudgens has previously talked about whether there would be a fourth "Princess Switch" movie in an interview with ET.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

"I never want to say never, but I definitely need a break from the amount of work that these movies take," Hudgens said. She works as a producer on the movies, and also plays multiple characters in the films.

The actress was most recently in the third film of "The Princess Switch" series and was the voice of Karina in Kid Cudi's animated series "Entergalactic."