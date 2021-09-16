Vanessa Hudgens sizzles in leopard-print bikini while lounging at the pool: 'Too good not to post'

Vanessa Hudgens posed for photos while lounging by the pool.

The 32-year-old actress donned a leopard-print bikini in photos she had recently developed. Hudgens accessorized with a starfish necklace and sunglasses.

"Well I’m in full fall mode BUT just got some film developed and these are too good not to post. So, here we are," she captioned the shot.

"Okay. That’s all I got for now lol," Hudgens added in another post shared Wednesday.

Hudgens has been into fitness over the past years. The "High School Musical" star popped into her friends' live virtual workouts during the coronavirus quarantine. However, before that Hudgens was into SoulCycle.

"Put me on a bike in a room with loud music, and I'm happy," she told Women's Health back in 2017. "It's like dancing without the stress of worrying if you look good."

Throughout the summer, the "Grease! Live" star has also been keeping in top shape by hiking various canyon trails, which she recently did wearing nothing but a swimsuit and combat boots .

"Adventure time," she captioned the album , adding in another post, "The hike = worth it for the hot springs."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.