Former 'Vanderpump Rules' star Stassi Schroeder announces book after being fired for past actions

Stassi Schroeder has a new project, the reality star shared on Wednesday.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star was fired from the popular reality program in 2020 after past racially insensitive actions resurfaced and went viral.

Now, the 33-year-old has announced that she's written a book: "Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom."

The star announced the book on Instagram, sharing a photo of the cover, as well as how the project came about.

FIRED 'VANDERPUMP RULES' STAR STASSI SCHROEDER ADDRESSES HER RACIALLY INSENSITIVE REMARKS

"The last couple of years have been a freaking rollercoaster for everyone - there’s been a lot of loss, a lot of big realizations, and a lot of unexpected changes - for most of us, anyway," she began in the caption of the post. "It’s no secret I’ve made some big mistakes and have been called out for them, but I’ve also done a lot of reflecting and learning… and writing."

The star noted that "rock bottom looks different for everyone."

STASSI SCHROEDER AND HUSBAND BEAU CLARK WELCOME DAUGHTER

"It could be the feeling of rejection from a really messy breakup, the stress and uncertainty you feel after being laid off, or just the loss of your sanity because you miss your former life," she said. "By writing this book, I hope to shed some light on what happened with me, but my real hope is that my stories can help someone else find their way out of their own worst times... and maybe laugh at my expense along the way."

On her Instagram Story, the author said the book will be available on April 26.

Schroeder was given the boot from Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" alongside fellow cast member Kristen Doute after Faith Stowers, a Black former cast member, revealed in an interview that Schroeder and Doute once called the cops on her in 2018 and tried to pin crimes on her she didn't commit.

'VANDERPUMP RULES' STARS STASSI SCHROEDER, KRISTEN DOUTE ISSUE APOLOGETIC JOINT STATEMENT AFTER FIRING

Several months after being fired, Schroeder sat down for an interview with Tamron Hall, explaining that she largely hadn't spoken out on the firing because she needed to "process" what had happened.

"I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I’m in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not, and it’s just not how I feel at all," she said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schroeder admitted that although she doesn't label herself a racist, she hasn't been "anti-racist" and "that’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER