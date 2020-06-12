'Vanderpump Rules' stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute issue apologetic joint statement after firing

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute issued an apologetic statement vowing to do better following their firing from the Bravo reality show due to past racially insensitive behavior.

The duo was let go from the show shortly after fellow cast member Faith Stowers accused them of calling the cops on her in 2018 in an effort to pin crimes on her that she didn’t commit. Days after being let go by Bravo, Schroeder and Doute released a statement through their representative, Steve Honig.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” said the statement from The Honig Company provided to Fox News. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."

The pair were let go from the show after Stowers said in a recent interview that an article was posted online of a black woman who was allegedly wanted for theft, and Schroeder and Doute thought Stowers looked like the woman and reported her.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African-American lady,” Stowers said. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Schroeder was also dropped from multiple brand sponsorships such as shaving brand Billie and vitamin startup Ritual. In addition, the “Next Level Basic” author was dropped from her PR company, UTA, as well, according to Page Six.

This isn’t the first time that Schroeder and Doute have issued an apology on the matter. They both took to their respective Instagram pages to ask for forgiveness.

Schroeder said: "My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that… What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

Meanwhile, Doute wrote: “Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her… I’m ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

In addition to the two women, who have been with the show since it began, newcomers to the series Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go after past racist tweets resurfaced in the wake of ongoing racial tension in the United States sparked by the May 25th death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Minn.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.