'Vanderpump Rules' star Jax Taylor catches backlash for saying coronavirus is a 'punishment' from God

“Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor called the coronavirus pandemic a “punishment” from God in a recent tweet.

The reality TV star made his comments as the pandemic continues to affect people’s way of life all around the world. In a note posted as a photo to Twitter, he expressed his belief that COVID-19 is a punishment from “the man upstairs” for the way human beings treat each other.

“I know a lot of good people are out of work and are having a rough time and that sucks and I am sorry, but I feel like this is a punishment from the man upstairs,” Taylor began. “I really think he’s tired of the way we treat people, he’s tired of how we treat the planet, probably thinks some of us are ungrateful, I mean I could go on and on.”

CORONAVIRUS PREPARATION: WHAT TO STOCK-UP ON

Taylor continued: “But this is like a serious ‘time out’ for the world. When we come out of this we need to change for the better. All of us need a wake up call, we need to change our ways because obviously it wasn’t working and we needed a punishment and this is it.”

The 40-year-old Christian further looked ahead to the future when a sense of normalcy falls over the world again, noting that people should remember what it was like when a natural pandemic interrupted people’s “freedom.”

“The true test will be how we come out of this, and when we do, remember what it was like when our freedom was taken from us,” he concluded. “Let’s show the man upstairs that we can do better for ourselves and humanity. He’s done so much for us, it’s time to pay him back.”

QUESTIONS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS? ASK AN EXPERT

Many of Taylor’s followers weren’t thrilled with his insinuation that he believes God is targeting people that are at-risk both health-wise and financially for "punishment."

"Huh, weird that god would punish the elderly, cancer patients, healthcare professionals, etc and yet for some reason spare self-obsessed reality tv sociopaths. He truly works in mysterious ways," one user commented sarcastically.

"Jax, do you honestly think the lord wants to hurt people? Wow. The lord I know and believe in does not work in that way. Not the best choice of words to your fans that are already scared. Unbelievable," another user wrote.

"Please, please, please never forget that you are the last person that should ever be a voice of reason. Go have some beer cheese and wings and let the adults handle things," a third user noted.

"I mean, I love God, but this insinuates that he is also protecting only those who can quarantine with no fiscal impact. The God I worship helps those MOST in need," someone else wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor revealed in 2018 that he had started regularly attending church once again. Despite being raised with religion in his life, he explained to Bravo's The Daily Dish that he previously felt that he didn’t need to attend church to have a close relationship with his faith. However, when he began dating Brittany Cartwright, he had a change of heart.