After Val Kilmer’s pneumonia death, what to know about the respiratory virus

Val Kilmer’s death on Tuesday has sparked reminders of the risks of pneumonia.

The actor, best known for his role as Iceman in "Top Gun" — along with "Batman Forever," "The Doors" and many other movies — was 65 when he succumbed to the respiratory infection in Los Angeles, the Associated Press reported.

Kilmer’s daughter, Mercedes, confirmed the cause of death, noting that the actor had previously recovered from throat cancer after a 2015 diagnosis.

What is pneumonia?

Pneumonia is defined by Cleveland Clinic as an infection in the lungs caused by bacteria , viruses or fungi.

This can cause the lung tissue to swell and create a buildup of fluid or pus in the lungs.

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health and Fox News' senior medical analyst, said the risk of pneumonia depends on the underlying health conditions of the patient and the strength of the person's immune system.

"Val Kilmer had a history of throat cancer, but we don’t know if he was receiving recent treatment that would have made him immunocompromised and more susceptible to severe pneumonia," Siegel told Fox News Digital.

"We also don’t have information on the exact kind of pneumonia he had."

Bacterial vs. viral pneumonia

Most cases of community-acquired pneumonia are bacterial or viral.

Bacterial pneumonia is normally more severe than viral pneumonia, according to Cleveland Clinic.

It can be caused by an infection of Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria, also called pneumococcal disease. Other bacteria that can cause the respiratory condition include mycoplasma pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenza, Chlamydia pneumoniae and Legionella (Legionnaires’ disease), per the above source.

"Pneumococcus is a major cause of pneumonia — it can be deadly," Siegel said. "Invasive pneumococcal disease can have a death rate of up to 20% in adults."

The risk of bacterial pneumonia increases with age and with chronic illness, the doctor added.

Viral pneumonia can sometimes stem from viruses that include the flu, common cold, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to Cleveland Clinic.

This type of pneumonia typically improves on its own.

In less common cases, some fungi (molds) or protozoa can cause pneumonia.

"The biggest concern is that it could spread into the bloodstream and cause sepsis, which is definitely life-threatening," Siegel cautioned.

Atypical pneumonias are caused by mycoplasma, legionella and kinds of chlamydia (not STD) and pertussis, the doctor added.

Treatment and prevention

Early diagnosis and treatment is key to recovery, especially in patients at risk, Siegel said.

High-risk groups include the very young, very old, immunocompromised people, those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and people who smoke.

For those over age 60, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the pneumococcal vaccine.

"The effective version, known as Prevnar, can work against 20 different strains," Siegel said.