©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Val Kilmer's co-star Tom Cruise honors 'Top Gun' star with moment of silence

Val Kilmer most recently appeared in 'Top Gun: Maverick' in 2022 to reprise his role as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Val Kilmer, star of ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Batman Forever,’ dead at 65 Video

Val Kilmer, star of ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Batman Forever,’ dead at 65

'Fox & Friends First' co-host Todd Piro joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the life and career of legendary actor Val Kilmer.

Tom Cruise paid tribute to Val Kilmer Thursday while presenting at CinemaCon.

Cruise took the stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, to reveal new footage from his upcoming film, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning."

Prior to the debut, Cruise took a moment to honor his "Top Gun" co-star, who died on Tuesday of pneumonia.

Tom Cruise wears a black shirt at CinemaCon

Tom Cruise asked for a moment of silence for Val Kilmer at CinemaCon on Thursday. (Gilbert Flores)

"I’d like to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer for a moment," Cruise said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I can’t tell you how much I admired his work."

Cruise said he was grateful to work with Kilmer once again in the 2022 film, "Top Gun: Maverick," before asking for a moment of silence.

"If we just all take a moment to remember the wonderful time we had with him – let’s just take a moment," he said before closing with, "I wish you well on your next journey."

Val Kilmer starred as Iceman in Top Gun

Val Kilmer starred as Lt. Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in "Top Gun." (CBS via Getty Images)

Tom Cruise Val Kilmer in 'Top Gun' movie scene

Tony Scott directed Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in "Top Gun." (Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kilmer, who starred in many high-profile films, including "Batman Forever" and "Tombstone," died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 65.

The Associated Press reported that Kilmer died of pneumonia.

When Kilmer and Cruise reunited for "Maverick," nearly 30 years after the original "Top Gun" was released, it was like the actors had never left each other's sides.

'Top Gun' screen capture with Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer

Cruise and Kilmer portrayed pilots training at Naval Air Station Miramar. (CBS via Getty Images)

"It was like no time had passed at all," Kilmer shared with Entertainment Weekly. "We blew a lot of takes laughing so much. It was really fun… special."

Although he could portray his character, he still had difficulty due to damage from a tracheostomy. Kilmer required the use of a breathing tube.

"I can't speak without plugging this hole [in his throat]. You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat," he told People magazine in 2021. 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

