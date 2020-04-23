Val Kilmer claims 'dark angel' resembling Darth Vader extracted his heart and replaced it with bigger one

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Val Kilmer is opening up about an incorporeal experience he claims he endured involving a dark angel who once ripped his heart out.

The "Top Gun" star has formerly described himself as a Christian Scientist who has turned to faith in his darkest times, including his battle with throat cancer. In his autobiography, "I'm Your Huckleberry," released Tuesday, the actor described a spiritual experience involving an "amorphous black figure" that came to him in his 20s while on a trip to New Mexico.

“It will ruin the absolute gravity of this moment but in truth this dark angel looked very like Darth Vader, though without the helmet,” Kilmer, 60, wrote in the book, according to The Times of London.

Kilmer described the dark figure ripping his heart from his chest before replacing it with a bigger organ that he is now "grateful" for.

“At first I thought it was the Angel of Death before realizing it was the Angel of Life. I wish I could elucidate the experience more than I have already done, but I can’t. It simply happened," he wrote, according to the Times.

"It has served me well. And I’ve only just begun to use it," he continued.

Also in the book, Kilmer shared intimate details about his former high-profile relationships with stars including Angelina Jolie, Darryl Hannah, Cindy Crawford, and Cher, among others.

On the topic of his romance with Jolie, the "Heat" star described the "Maleficient" actress as "more gorgeous, more wise, more tragic" than most superstars.

Kilmer also admitted his breakup from Hannah was "by far the most painful" he's endured and shared that he hasn't had a girlfriend in 20 years.