'Unmasked' co-author Brent Bozell says ‘radicalized’ media wanted to destroy Trump, but it backfired

A new book, “Unmasked -- Big Media's War Against Trump,” examines how the media tried to destroy President Trump but destroyed themselves instead, co-author L. Brent Bozell III told Fox News.

“Never in the history of the republic have we seen such an assault on free speech,” Bozell said. “How left wing are the media? How radicalized have they become in the last two years? What is their goal?”

“Unmasked,” by Bozell and Tim Graham of the Media Research Center, hits stores on June 4. The conservative duo pored over “tens of thousands” of hours of news coverage from the Trump era and noticed a widespread problem rampant in the journalism industry. They put their findings in an easily digestible book for conservatives and journalism purists alike – and Bozell says readers will be shocked by the detailed account of the “utterly radicalized” liberal media.

“Their goals were two-fold. One was to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president and then to remove him,” Bozell said. “It’s not just an utter betrayal of their profession, but it’s also bringing into question a real challenge to democracy, where they don’t accept the will of the people and, through a campaign that includes absolute dishonesty, they are trying to create an atmosphere where the public will throw a duly elected president out of office. It’s dangerous stuff.”

Bozell says there are three reasons why once-respected journalists have pivoted to anti-Trump punditry. He feels that some want to protect media darling President Obama’s legacy, other sincerely hate Trump and many organizations made “crass, calculated” business decisions to reach a certain demographic.

“CNN and MSNBC have clearly made corporate decisions that they’re going to cater to the far left and no one else. That’s a business decision that’s made,” Bozell said.

Bozell said that many CNN reporters, specifically, see themselves as “trying to save America,” but he doesn’t think they’re making much of an impact with dismal ratings to coincide with the network’s alleged anti-Trump programming strategy.

“In the most recent report that I’ve seen, CNN’s average primetime nightly audience is 767,000. That equates to two-tenths of one percent of the American population,” Bozell said. “They are mosquitos on the windshield of life.”

Bozell said CNN “made a fatal mistake” and won’t be trusted by Americans going forward, regardless of who occupies the White House.

“You will never trust CNN again. The idea of CNN 'the most trusted name in news,' that’s all by the wayside now,” he said.

CNN’s most-watched show during the month of May was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which finished No. 25 overall, behind 14 different Fox News shows and 10 programs on MSNBC. But the Media Research Center founder and conservative activist doesn’t think CNN is alone in its credibility crisis.

“You’ll never watch MSNBC and think of it as a new entity ever again. Same thing for the New York Times, the Washington Post and all these entities that have been so militant and personal in their assaults against conservatives. Their days as legitimate news sources are over,” Bozell said. “There are people within Google, Facebook and Twitter that would rather see these gigantic companies collapse than give a fair hearing to conservatives.”

“Unmasked” includes a subjective Top 10 list of “the biggest Trump bashers in the press” and CNN’s White House reporter Jim Acosta takes the crown.

“Jim Acosta is our winner. We suspect he would protest if he wasn’t,” Bozell and Graham wrote. “He would proudly wear the moniker of the face of the Resistance if it was bestowed on him by us, but we won’t do that. No man in the world of journalism has made a mockery of his profession quite like this man.”

Bozell and Graham offer their rationale for each person who landed on the list, and it’s hardly flattering as the authors don’t exactly pull punches.

“They could not be more arrogant, elitist and downright stupid. There is no pretty way of putting it. So many of them are walking morons,” Bozell told Fox News. “It’s stunning to see what’s happened in the past 36 months because they’re not just biased, they’re radicalized.”

“Unmasked -- Big Media's War Against Trump” hits stores on June 4.