Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Tyrese Gibson announces death of mother in heartbreaking post

The star posted a photo of the two holding hands and wrote that he will continue to hold her hand for the rest of his life

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyrese Gibson, the "Fast and Furious" actor, took to Instagram Monday to announce the death of his mother, who reportedly had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during 36th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during 36th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The star posted a photo of the two holding hands and wrote that he will continue to hold her hand for the rest of his life. He posted that he "sweet Valentine just passed away" and prayed that "Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her."

BOB SAGET’S FAMILY FILES SUIT TO BLOCK FURTHER RELEASE OF RECORDS RELATED TO STAR’S DEATH

Tyrese Gibson attends Urban One Honors 2022 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors)

Tyrese Gibson attends Urban One Honors 2022 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors)

Gibson also thanked Kenny G, the jazz musician, who played "Forever in Love" for the actor and his mother, Priscilla Murray, during her hospitalization.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody," Gibson posted.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Story tips can be sent to Eddie.DeMarche@fox.com and Twitter @EDeMarche.

Trending