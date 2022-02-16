Tyrese Gibson announces death of mother in heartbreaking post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyrese Gibson, the "Fast and Furious" actor, took to Instagram Monday to announce the death of his mother, who reportedly had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The star posted a photo of the two holding hands and wrote that he will continue to hold her hand for the rest of his life. He posted that he "sweet Valentine just passed away" and prayed that "Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her."

BOB SAGET’S FAMILY FILES SUIT TO BLOCK FURTHER RELEASE OF RECORDS RELATED TO STAR’S DEATH

Gibson also thanked Kenny G, the jazz musician, who played "Forever in Love" for the actor and his mother, Priscilla Murray, during her hospitalization.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody," Gibson posted.