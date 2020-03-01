Tyler Cameron's mother, Andrea, has died after recent 'family emergency,' report says

"Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron's mother, Andrea, has died, Us Weekly reported.

Andrea's age and cause of death were unclear.

Cameron, 27, first revealed his mother was unwell this past Thursday when he announced a "family emergency" caused him to cancel his "Good Morning America" appearance set to take place the next day.

TYLER CAMERON REMOVES ALL HANNAH BROWN REFERENCES ON HIS INSTAGRAM PAGE

"Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency," he tweeted. "Please pray for my mom and my family."

A source previously revealed to Us Weekly that Cameron was "devastated" over his mother's worsening condition and that the two were "very close."

FORMER 'BACHELORETTE' STAR CHAD JOHNSON REPORTEDLY HOSPITALIZED AFTER SUICIDE THREAT, SAYS 'THINGS ARE FINE'

Last November, Cameron shared several photos with various family members, including Andrea, after finishing the New York City Marathon.

"So thankful for all of the support," he wrote in the caption. "...I will also never forget when pops pulled up on me at the club dancing. Had us all dying. So grateful. Love y'all."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Cameron did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.