Former 'Bachelorette' star Chad Johnson reportedly hospitalized after suicide threat, says ‘things are fine’

Former "Bachelorette" star Chad Johnson has been hospitalized following his arrest for domestic violence.

Us Weekly reported police officers performed a welfare check on Johnson, 32, on Saturday morning before taking him to the hospital because they felt he was a danger to himself.

The welfare check came after multiple disturbing posts made on Instagram, which included a photo of rope tied across his door and a video of himself saying "I have no choice," the outlet reports. Both posts no longer exist.

On Saturday afternoon, Johnson shared an update on his Instagram story.

"I'm okay. Things are fine," he wrote, as shown in images obtained by E! News. "I love you. You'll be great. Life is going to be okay. Forgive yourself. Let go."

Johnson's arrest came after an altercation with his girlfriend Annalise Mishler last week. He was arrested on charges of domestic abuse and robbery.

The reality star shared his side of the story in an Instagram post, explaining that he did not hurt Mishler, but that an arrest is required by California law when authorities are called for a domestic dispute.

Additionally, he said he took Mishler's phone from her, resulting in the robbery charge.

"I was taken to jail for that and while she was talking to [the police], she told them about how I had thrown her phone, so that was the robbery issue," Johnson said in the video. "Now, there was never any domestic abuse of any kind. I have never laid hands on a woman any time in my entire life."