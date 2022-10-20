Two Astroworld victims' families settle lawsuit with Travis Scott and Live Nation

The families of two people who died in the tragic events that occurred at Astroworld in 2021 have settled their wrongful death lawsuits.

Ten people were killed and hundreds of others injured during a massive crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, Texas, headlined by rapper Travis Scott.

The settlement terms for both lawsuits were confidential.

Attorney Tony Buzbee announced Wednesday that the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta had settled its lawsuit against more than 20 defendants, which included Scott and Live Nation, the festival’s promoter.

"Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers," Buzbee said in a statement.

Acosta, who was a computer science major at Western Washington University, had traveled alone to Houston to attend the festival. Authorities initially had trouble identifying him and had released a photo of him seeking the public’s help.

The family of 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez has also settled their lawsuit, KTRK-TV reported. Court records show that Rodriguez’s family settled their lawsuit against defendants Live Nation, Scott and others on July 22.

Brianna's family has previously described their late daughter as a high school student in Houston who loved to dance.

"Brianna Rodriguez was deeply loved and is terribly missed by her parents, her entire and extended family, her friends, and by her peers at Heights High School. Brianna’s memory will forever live within those whose lives she touched and through the nonprofit organization, Dancing Through Bri, which has been created to provide scholarships to college-bound dancers and athletes," Robin Blanchette and Troy Williams, attorneys for Rodriguez’s family, said Thursday in a statement.

Ted Anastasiou, a spokesperson for Scott, shared in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday that no members of his team were involved in the lawsuit settlement discussions.

More than 500 lawsuits were filed after the deadly concert.

When Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, took the stage to close out the 2021 Astroworld Music Festival, the crowd was already densely packed with fans looking to get a glimpse of the headlining performer.

Many of them sneaked into the venue throughout the day. Authorities have said 50,000 people attended the event in Houston. Over 300 people were treated at an on-site field hospital at NRG Park, and at least 13 were hospitalized after the crowd reportedly surged forward.

Scott faced criticism for not stopping the show, but he has claimed multiple times that he was unaware of how dire the situation was in the crowd from his vantage point on the stage and only learned of how bad things got after his set had concluded.

The youngest victim of the tragedy was 9-year-old Ezra Blount . The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27, many of whom were named in the lawsuits that were filed in the days after the tragedy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.