'Twin Peaks' star Lenny Von Dohlen dead at 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, who portrayed Harold Smith in 'Twin Peaks' died on Tuesday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Lenny Von Dohlen, who portrayed Harold Smith on the hit '90s series "Twin Peaks" died on Tuesday. He was 63.

The actor’s sister, Catherine Von Dohlen, announced his death on Facebook on Thursday. A cause of death for the star has not been shared.

"The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone," she began. 

Actor Lenny Von Dohlen has died at 63.

"He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory."

Von Dohlen’s role in "Twin Peaks," as well as in the prequel film "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me," was an agoraphobic orchid-growing man. 

Von Dohlen's sister announced his death on Facebook on Thursday.

Outside the "Twin Peaks" world, Von Dohlen appeared in shows such as "Kent State," "Thirtysomething," "Picket Fences," "Chicago Hope," "The Lazarus Man," "The Pretender," "CSI Miami" and "Don’t Touch."

His latest role is in the unreleased film "Sallywood," where he stars alongside Sally Kirkland, Jennifer Tilly and Keith Carradin.

Von Dohlen is most famously known for his role as Harold Smith in "Twin Peaks."

Von Dohlen also took on roles in several indie films: "Tollbooth," "Bird of Prey," "Entertaining Angels," "Frontline," "Cadillac," "One Good Turn" and "Beautiful Loser."

The actor is survived by his longtime partner, James Still, his daughter, Hazel, his mother and his siblings.

