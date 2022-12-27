'Twilight' star Ashley Greene and husband celebrate first Christmas with their daughter Kingsley Rainnn

Ashley Greene and her husband Paul Khoury celebrated their first Christmas as parents.

The "Twilight" actress shared a series of family photos to Instagram on Monday featuring her daughter Kingsley Rainnn, who was born in September.

"The most magical Christmas yet. #merrychristmas #grateful," Greene captioned the Instagram post.

One of Greene's "Twilight" co-stars Peter Facinelli, who played Carlisle in the popular franchise, commented on the post.

"So cute. Santa's little elf," Facinelli wrote.

Facinelli also has a little one in his family after the birth of his son with his wife, Lily Anne Harrison in September. Facinelli also has three daughters Luca, Lola and Fiona with his ex-wife Jennie Garth.

Greene and her husband Khoury got married in July 2018. Kingsley is their first child together.

Prior to getting married and becoming a mother, Greene played Alice, one of the vampires in the Cullen family in the "Twilight" movies based off the popular books by Stephenie Meyer.

She was in the first movie in 2008 and then was in "New Moon" in 2009, "Eclipse" in 2010, "Breaking Dawn- Part 1" in 2011 and "Breaking Dawn-Part 2" in 2012. Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner played the main characters in the movies.

Even though Greene's days acting in the movies are over, she is still very much involved with the franchise. Just last month, she and some of her co-stars including Jackson Rathbone, who played Jasper in the movies and Facinelli were at Comic Con Liverpool.

Greene also recently started a "Twilight" themed podcast with her best friend Melanie Howe called "The Twilight Effect."