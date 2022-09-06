'Twilight' actor Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison welcome their first baby together

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison welcomed their first baby together on Labor Day, and the "Twilight" actor took to Instagram to share the news.

Facinelli posted a black and white photo on Instagram of his baby's hand wrapped around his finger with the caption "Happy ‘Labor’ Day @lilyanneharrison" followed by "Sept 5th, 2022."

Harrison put out her pregnancy announcement at the end of June with a picture of her baby bump with the caption "Not a burrito belly."

The pair have been together since 2016 and got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2019. The two have not yet walked down the aisle. Facinelli spoke to People in October 2021, saying that they weren't in a rush to tie the knot.

"I want [our wedding] to be in a world where there's no masks," he told People. "There's no rush for us. We're devoted to each other and we're living a life together."

The baby is the first for Harrison and the fourth for Facinelli. He shares three daughters with his ex-wife Jennie Garth, Luca, Lola and Fiona. They were married from 2001 to 2013.