Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Babies
Published

'Twilight' actor Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison welcome their first baby together

The child is Harrison's first and Facinelli's fourth

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison welcomed their first baby together on Labor Day, and the "Twilight" actor took to Instagram to share the news. 

Facinelli posted a black and white photo on Instagram of his baby's hand wrapped around his finger with the caption "Happy ‘Labor’ Day @lilyanneharrison" followed by "Sept 5th, 2022."

Harrison put out her pregnancy announcement at the end of June with a picture of her baby bump with the caption "Not a burrito belly." 

‘THE RAVINE’ STAR PETER FACINELLI ON HOW FILM'S TRUE STORY MADE HIM RETHING FAITH, FORGIVENESS

Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison welcomed their first child together. 

Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison welcomed their first child together.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The pair have been together since 2016 and got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2019. The two have not yet walked down the aisle. Facinelli spoke to People in October 2021, saying that they weren't in a rush to tie the knot. 

"I want [our wedding] to be in a world where there's no masks," he told People. "There's no rush for us. We're devoted to each other and we're living a life together." 

This is Harrison's first bay and Facinelli's fourth. 

This is Harrison's first bay and Facinelli's fourth.  (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

The baby is the first for Harrison and the fourth for Facinelli. He shares three daughters with his ex-wife Jennie Garth, Luca, Lola and Fiona. They were married from 2001 to 2013. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending