Trump's White House is 'having a good time' on 'SNL' season finale

The season finale of "Saturday Night Live" opened with the Trump administration paying homage to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” in the Oval Office.

Alec Baldwin as President Trump told the camera that he is excited about summer.

“Getting around to those things that I never have time for: golf, visiting friends in prison, and enjoying all the new tariffs from China."

“Tonight I’m going to have myself a real good time,” Baldwin grimaced to the swell of Queen’s iconic song.

He was soon joined by the "SNL" cast members portraying Melania Trump, sons Eric and Don Jr., Mike Pence, Sarah Sanders, Kanye West and Clarence Thomas for the showstopper.

"The Supreme Court's ready for a fight on abortion! We’ve got the votes now! Women are screwed!” Kenan Thompson crooned as Justice Clarence Thomas in a reference to the recent spate of pro-life bills across several states.

“I want to make a Chick-fil-A man out of you!” Beck Bennett joined in as Pence - an apparent jab at the controversy surrounding the fast-food chain's LGBTQ stance.

Kate McKinnon joined in near the end as a guitar-soloing Rudy Giuliani, promising he would live another 150 years, “and the iron throne will be mine!”

Finally, Robert De Niro made a surprise cameo, reprising his role as Special Counsel Robert Mueller trying to tell the American people “something they need to hear” before Balwin’s Trump interrupted him with “no collusion.”

"I wouldn’t be Donald Trump if I didn’t say, 'Tune in next season to see who lives and who dies,'” Baldwin sneered. “So have a wonderful summer, America!”

Paul Rudd hosted the finale of the sketch show’s 44th season. DJ Khalid was the musical guest. SNL’s 45th season will premiere in the fall.