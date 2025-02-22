Savannah Chrisley says she 'lost some deals' over Trump support, conservative beliefs

Savannah Chrisley opened up about how speaking out about her conservative political views impacted her career.

In July 2024, the 27-year-old TV personality gave a speech at the Republican National Convention where she endorsed now-President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election, saying that her family being branded the "Trumps of the South" was a "badge of honor."

Chrisley has also frequently voiced her support for Trump and his Make America Great Again movement on her social media. The former "Chrisley Knows Best" star recently revealed that she plans to seek a presidential pardon from Trump for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who remain incarcerated after being convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion.

During a recent interview with People magazine, Chrisley admitted that publicly sharing her conservative beliefs came with a price.

"I lost some deals when I came out politically on why I stood for what I stood for," she said.

Chrisley told People her podcast "Unlocked" has helped her support her family financially and has enabled her to have a "louder voice" when expressing her political views.

"It's giving me a job to provide for my family, and that's the number one thing that I'm so grateful for," said Chrisley, who became the legal guardian of her sister Chloe, 12, and brother Grayson, 18, when her parents went to prison.

However, she explained that her outspokenness has limited her income since she has been told that advertisers 'don't want to touch conservative.'"

"That was a tough thing for me because once again, I was being forced in a hole of — do I stand for what I believe in, or do I feed my family. Which one? We should never live in a world where your job is in jeopardy, because of [a] difference of beliefs," Chrisley told People.

"It should never be that way and unfortunately, it was," she continued. "You can have differences of opinions and beliefs, and still voice your stance on something."

Regardless of losing out on lucrative contracts, Chrisley said, "It was all worth it."

Chrisley also told People that it was also important for her to set an example for Grayson and Chloe as she didn't want them to grow up believing that they had to hide their views or give into pressure from others.

Chrisley is also working with the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). She serves as the organization's senior fellow for criminal justice reform and hosted a CPAC event at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last November.

Looking back, Chrisley said that she was galvanized to speak out after her parents were sentenced to prison.

The former reality stars are currently serving out their combined 19-year prison sentence at separate facilities in Kentucky and Florida. Each reported to prison in January 2023 after being convicted in November 2022.

"Probably a year after my parents left, I just became very outspoken, because I knew nothing about our criminal justice system," Chrisley recalled. "I honestly thought bad people go to prison. That's what I thought. And that is so far from the truth."

"I grew up in the South, where you live, breathe, and die for our country. You respect our flag, you respect our nation. You respect our police force. You believe everything that they say it is. And now, I don't. I believe nothing," she continued. "My eyes have been opened to what actually happens in our criminal justice system, how broken it is."