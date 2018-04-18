Tristan Thompson removes Instagram post after angry Khloe Kardashian fans troll him

Tristan Thompson has had enough of the Khloe Kardashian social media trolls.

On Tuesday, the NBA player deleted his most recent Instagram post after the image was flooded with more than 270,000 brutal comments calling him out for his recent alleged cheating.

The Instagram post, which was a sponsored ad for Neiman Marcus, was shared on Thompson's account as allegations of his alleged cheating began to emerge. The post quickly garnered a slew of spiteful comments that began with the phrase, "I hope."

According to People, some of the comments read:

“I hope you get stuck in an elevator with Solange.”

“I hope Kanye interrupts your acceptance speech.”

“I hope every soda you drink is already shaken up.”

“I hope you always bite the inside of your cheek when you chew your food.”

“I hope every time you get your headphones out they’re tangled.”

“I hope Netflix never loads for you.”

Kardashian has remained mum over the cheating reports, but the star did break her social media silence on Monday to reveal the name of her baby girl, True Thompson, who she gave birth to on April 12.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True," she shared on Twitter and Instagram.

Despite the scandal surrounding the new parents, a source told People on April 12 that Kardashian had allegedly forgiven the NBA player for his scandalous ways despite the seemingly damning photos and video of him kissing other girls.

“Khloe is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl—she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters,” the source said.

But whether Kardashian has forgiven Thompson or not, fans are not willing to let the Cleveland star player off the hook.

Though Thompson got rid of the original tainted Instagram post, Kardashian fans have moved on to the next one. One user commented on the 27-year-old's April 4 photo, "You finally deleted that post lol."

Another slammed the athlete for his daughter's name and said, "How you named your kid True when your relationship status is false?"

Kardashian has remained in her Cleveland home with Thompson since giving birth.