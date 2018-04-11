Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson could be 'a serial cheater,’ but pregnant star remains mum

Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, has been accused of cheating on her multiple times, but the rumored behavior may be par for the course for the NBA star, according a report.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloe,” a source told People magazine. “He’s a serial cheater."

The source predicted "there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

On Tuesday, TMZ posted a video of the 27-year-old basketball player appearing to cheat on his girlfriend with two women in a Washington D.C. nightclub, roughly three months into her pregnancy. In the footage taken back in October 2017, Thompson seems to kiss one girl while the other appears to grope him.

Kardashian has not commented on the reports of her boyfriend's apparent cheating.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is still expected to give birth soon in Ohio -- where Thompson is based.



“It’s too late in the pregnancy for Khloe to fly back to L.A. right now,” a source told Us Weekly. “Even on a private jet with a doctor on board.”

TMZ's video came after The Daily Mail first posted videos of Thompson in hooded sweatshirt cozying up to another woman inside a nightclub. Soon after, The Shade Room posted a separate video that showed Thompson and the woman appearing to enter his hotel in New York together.

A source told People that the Cavilers player was spotted at the PH-D Lounge in Manhattan on Saturday night where he allegedly picked up the mystery woman and took her back to his hotel around 5 a.m.

Just one day before the cheating allegations surfaced, Kardashian shared an intimate post on Instagram of the two and captioned the photo, “We are ready whenever you are little mama."

Prior to her relationship with Thompson, the reality star famously ended her marriage with former basketball star Lamar Odom after his notorious cheating. They married in 2009 and split in 2013. Their divorce was delayed after Odom nearly died following an overdose at Nevada's Bunny Ranch brothel. The pair eventually finalized their divorce in 2016, following Odom's recovery.

Kardashian and Thompson were rumored to have started their relationship back in September 2016. The pair confirmed, after much speculation, that she was pregnant in December 2017. This will be Kardashian's first child.

Thompson has one child with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.