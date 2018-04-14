Tristan Thompson's Instagram post flooded with brutal 'I hope' themed comments

While new mom Khloe Kardashian has kept mum on the cheating reports involving her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, fans of the reality star are supporting Kardashian by voicing their opinions on social media.

Thompson's most recent Instagram post, which was shared on his account in the middle of week amidst the cheating rumor headlines, is now under attack with a slew of harsh comments from Kardashian fans that begin with the phrase "I hope."

According to People, some of the now 235,000K comments read:

“I hope you get stuck in an elevator with Solange.”

“I hope Kanye interrupts your acceptance speech.”

“I hope every soda you drink is already shaken up.”

“I hope you always bite the inside of your cheek when you chew your food.”

“I hope every time you get your headphones out they’re tangled.”

“I hope Netflix never loads for you.”

“I hope the toothpaste falls off your toothbrush every time you run it under water.”

“I hope Chipotle charges you two times extra for guacamole.

“I hope every time you try to take a picture, the ‘Not Enough Storage' notification pops up.”

“I hope all your Christmas gifts are socks.”

“I hope you step on a LEGO.”

“I hope you always have 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife.”

On Thursday morning, Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl in the wake of scathing reports that Thompson had cheated her. But despite the rumors, a source told People that reality star “is feeling nothing but happiness right now," and "absolutely nothing else matters.”

The source also said that the new mom has already forgiven the NBA player for his scandalous ways despite the seemingly damning photos and video.

The star “isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the insider said. “She’s basically already forgiven him. She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on."

On Tuesday, TMZ posted a video that seemingly showed 27-year-old basketball player cheating on his girlfriend with two women in a Washington, D.C., nightclub. Kardashian was reportedly about three months into her pregnancy. In the footage taken back in October 2017, Thompson appears to kiss one girl while the other appears to grope him.

TMZ's video came after The Daily Mail first posted videos of Thompson in a hooded sweatshirt cozying up to another woman inside a nightclub. Soon after, The Shade Room posted a separate video that showed Thompson and the woman appearing to enter his hotel in New York together.

Following the news of the baby's birth and his reported forgiveness, the Daily Mail reported another story alleging that Thompson cheated on the reality star another time with a fifth woman.

According to the Mail, the basketball player has been intimate with a woman identified only as Tania over the past five months.

The pair have been pictured together several times at hotels and nightclubs.