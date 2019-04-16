Trevor Noah says Trump isn’t his dream guest anymore: ‘I know the game’

Trevor Noah has decided he doesn’t want to interview President Trump anymore. Instead, he’d rather interview First Lady Melania Trump.

The 35-year-old host of “The Daily Show” appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday morning when Ellen asked him about interviewing the president.

“I heard you say to someone that Trump would be a dream guest for you. How would you handle that?” Ellen asked.

“Actually, I changed my mind,” Noah replied. “It used to be Trump and then I was like, after watching his interviews over the last few years, I understand what was going to happen.”

Noah explained that he expects Trump would “tell me how well he’s doing” and “make an answer up” if he didn’t know how to respond to a question.

“If he doesn’t know what’s happening, he’ll say, ‘I’ll get back to you. Very big, very close. We’re going to do it so much,’” Noah said, impersonating Trump.

“That’s what he does,” Noah continued in his own voice. “I know the game. So now, genuinely, I want to interview Melania Trump. She’s my new dream guest.”

He then explained he most wants to ask her about the first lady initiative.

“I want to know if her ‘Be Best’ anti-bullying campaign online is like a long-term dig at her husband,” Noah told Ellen. “I genuinely want to know that. It’s a very specific thing to come out and be like I’m coming for online bullying.”