Trevor Noah mocks outrage at Facebook over Pelosi video: 'If the internet had no fake videos, it would be the library!'

"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah mocked the uproar over Facebook's refusal this week to take down a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, that sought to portray her as under the influence.

Last week, a three-minute clip of Pelosi speaking at the Center for American Progress was uploaded on Facebook by a group called "Politics WatchDog." Experts believe the video was slowed down, and Pelosi's pitch manipulated, to make her sound as if she were drunk and slurring her words.

Noah began by acknowledging that the manipulated clip was "rough" to watch. “On the one hand, I can see why Nancy wants the fake videos to be pulled off of Facebook," Noah said. “But, on the other hand, I can see why Facebook says that they can’t police fake videos online, because if you think about it, that’s all videos online."

Mining the controversy for comedy, the Comedy Central star asked his audience members if they really thought "that cat was playing a keyboard," or if "that banana likes peanut butter jelly time."

"You can’t just take fake videos off the Internet. If the Internet had no fake videos, it would be the library," Noah continued. “I get that Nancy Pelosi and many people are saying these fake videos can affect elections, but I’m going to be honest with you: I think if a fake video of Nancy Pelosi slurring can make you vote for Trump, something tells me were always going to vote for Trump."