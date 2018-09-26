Tracee Ellis Ross to host 2018 AMAs: 3 fun facts about the emcee

American Music Awards viewers can expect a pro to emcee the Oct. 9 award show: Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting for the second year in a row.

Here are three things to know about the actress before she takes the mic.

She’s no stranger to music videos

The star was raised by her mother, legendary Motown singer Diana Ross. Now 45, Ross has formed connections with famous musicians on her own.

This year, Ross was part of Drake’s “Nice for What” music video, which featured stars like Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish, and Ross’ on-screen daughter in the ABC sitcom “Black-ish,” Yara Shahidi.

Kanye West fans may also remember Ross’ cameos in several of the rapper’s music videos – such as his 1970’s-style “Touch the Sky” video in 2006 and his 2004 infomercial-themed clip for “The New Workout Plan.”

She’s a Brown University grad

Ross received her bachelor’s in theater arts in 1994, according to the Rhode Island school.

That’s not her only degree from the university, though: Brown awarded her a honorary doctor of fine arts in 2015.

“Well, I'm officially Dr. Ross,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself sporting a cap and gown.

She added, “This was HUGE to be honored this way by my Alma Mater @BrownU I know this is not a real doctorate but i am humbled by this moment!”

Her favorite time of day is super specific

Ross’ pick?

“Between 3 and 6:30 p.m.,” she told Vogue in a video interview last year.

The actress didn’t shy away from explaining her choice, either.

“Everything good should happen during that time,” she added. “Favorite time to nap, favorite time to have a bath, favorite time to have a cocktail… favorite time to have sex.”