2018 American Music Awards nominations revealed
The 2018 American Music Awards have revealed this year's slate of nominees!
"Love Lies" singer Normani and "Meant to Be" songstress Bebe Rexha led the announcements alongside recording artists Kane Brown and Ella Mai during a special event at YouTube Space L.A. Wednesday morning.
Among the top contenders are Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Cardi B, who all offered fans hugely successful music this year. Swift and Cardi are both in contention for Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist, with Swift once again up for Album of the Year, facing off against the likes of Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone and pal Ed Sheeran.
Tracee Ellis Ross to Return as 2018 American Music Awards Host
It was recently announced that "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross is returning to host the show for the second time, after proving just how great an emcee she really is when she led the 2017 AMAs.
2018 American Music Awards Move to New Night!
Earlier this year, it was announced that the AMAs are moving to a new night and will be airing live on Tuesday, Oct. 9. The show had traditionally aired on a Sunday in November.
Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Nicole Kidman & More Among 2017 American Music Awards Best Dressed Stars
This year's awards show will feature a number of performances from some of the most exciting names in the music industry as the biggest stars in show business gather at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Here are all the nominees--
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock:
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Duo/Group Pop/Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Favorite Song Pop/Rock:
Camila Cabello, “Havana”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”
Favorite Album Pop/Rock:
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Taylor Swift, reputation
Favorite Female Artist Country:
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Male Artist Country:
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Duo/Group Country:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lanco
Favorite Song Country:
Kane Brown, “Heaven”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Favorite Album Country:
Kane Brown, "Kane Brown"
Luke Combs, "This One’s for You"
Thomas Rhett, "Life Changes"
Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop:
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Artist Soul/R&B:
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop:
Drake, "Scorpion"
Lil Uzi Vert, "Luv Is Rage 2"
Post Malone, "beerbongs & bentleys"
Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop:
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Post Malone, “Rockstar”
Favorite Album Soul/R&B:
Khalid, "American Teen"
SZA, "CTRL"
XXXTentacion, "17"
Favorite Artist Contemporary:
Shawn Mendes
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist Soul R&B:
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA
Favorite Song Soul/R&B:
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Finesse”
Favorite Soundtrack:
Black Panther
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious
Favorite Artist EDM:
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello
Zedd
Favorite Social Artist:
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Music Video:
Camila Cabello, “Havana”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Collaboration of the Year:
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, “Havana”
Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Bruno Mars & Cardi B, “Finesse”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”
New Artist of the Year:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion
Artist of the Year:
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational:
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Zach Williams
Favorite Artist Latin:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
Favorite Artist Alternative Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man
Tour of the Year:
Taylor Swift
Beyonce & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
The 2018 American Music Awards will air Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.