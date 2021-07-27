Tori Spelling opens up about her daughter being bullied: 'It was so painful'

Tori Spelling opened up about the experience her daughter Stella had with bullies at school in an Instagram post shared Saturday.

Stella, 13, was bullied by girls and boys at her school allegedly along with her principal, according to Spelling. The 48-year-old actress' post shared Stella's story along with her latest modeling campaign with Petite 'n Pretty for the beauty brand's back-to-school campaign.

"Stella is an amazing human," Spelling gushed about her daughter in the caption. "Heart of gold & always leads w/kindness. She's innovative & creative and full of fire. Which is why as a mom it was so painful to see a young woman's fire dimmed bc of bullying."

"I know i've talked bullying before," she continued. "But, worse than that was the bullying she faced from her own principal."

Spelling went on to talk about the "health issues" that Stella experienced while she was bullied.

"With Stella's bullying came health issues," Spelling wrote. "She developed headaches, stomachaches, panic attacks, & her asthma increased. Emotions can be pretty powerful & manifest into physical ailments. She missed a lot of school due to this. But, what did remain was her drive & passion for baking, cooking, & crafting."

Spelling has been open about her children's issues with bullying in the past. In 2020, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress shared a lengthy explanation about the ways Stella and her son Liam, 14, had been bullied on Instagram.

Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott also share three other children: Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4.