'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta dead at 67

Ray Liotta, widely known for his role as Henry Hill in the legendary Martin Scorsese crime film "Goodfellas," has died, Fox News Digital can confirm. He was 67.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie, "Dangerous Waters."

According to TMZ, foul play is not suspected.

Liotta had recently gotten back into mainstream acting with "The Many Saints of Newark" and was also a staple alongside Taron Egerton in the Apple TV+ series "Black Bird."

Other notable films include "Field of Dreams" and "Cop Land."

The actor was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. He is survived by daughter, Karsen.