Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta dead at 67

The 'Field of Dreams' actor was in the Dominican Republic filming the movie 'Dangerous Waters'

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ray Liotta, widely known for his role as Henry Hill in the legendary Martin Scorsese crime film "Goodfellas," has died, Fox News Digital can confirm. He was 67.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie, "Dangerous Waters."

According to TMZ, foul play is not suspected.

Liotta had recently gotten back into mainstream acting with "The Many Saints of Newark" and was also a staple alongside Taron Egerton in the Apple TV+ series "Black Bird."

RAY LIOTTA REVEALS WHY FRANK SINATRA’S DAUGHTERS MAILED HIM A HORSE HEAD

Ray Liotta talks new film 'The Identical' Video

Liotta had recently gotten back into mainstream acting with "The Many Saints of Newark" and was also a staple alongside Taron Egerton in the Apple TV+ series "Black Bird."

RAY LIOTTA REVEALS 'BRUTAL' AUDITION PROCESS FOR 'GOODFELLAS'

Ray Liotta, widely known for his role in the legendary Martin Scorsese crime film "Goodfellas," has died. He was 67.

Ray Liotta, widely known for his role in the legendary Martin Scorsese crime film "Goodfellas," has died. He was 67. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Other notable films include "Field of Dreams" and "Cop Land."

 Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie, "Dangerous Waters."

 Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie, "Dangerous Waters." ( Angela Weiss / AFP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actor was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. He is survived by daughter, Karsen.

Julius Young is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital.

Trending