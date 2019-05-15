'Tonight Show' and Jimmy Fallon slammed for allowing Morrissey to wear far-right pin

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" is in hot water over an outfit choice made by a guest performer.

British musician Morrissey appeared on the NBC late-night talk show to perform — and he took the stage wearing a far-right pin on his lapel.

The pin featured the logo of the anti-Islam For Britain political party. Morrissey, once the frontman of The Smiths, has openly supported the party since 2018.

"I have been following a new party called For Britain which is led by Anne Marie Waters. It is the first time in my life that I will vote for a political party. Finally I have hope," he said a while back. "I find the Tory-Labour-Tory-Labour constant switching to be pointless.

"For Britain has received no media support and have even been dismissed with the usual childish ‘racist’ accusation. I don’t think the word ‘racist’ has any meaning any more, other than to say ‘you don’t agree with me, so you’re a racist.’ People can be utterly, utterly stupid," the 59-year-old said.

The party calls for the "end of the Islamisation of the UK," according to its website. It also rallies for reduced immigration into the U.K.

Many viewers took to social media to air their grievances about allowing Morrissey to wear the pin.

"Shame on Morrissey for courting racism @ForBritainChair... Fallon don’t give a platform to hate, please," said a user.

"Morrissey supports a far right party full of racists and nazis," a user commented.

"Morrissey has committed career suicide. You cant be the voice of the loner & sensitive outsider & support a far right racist micro-party such as For Britain. He has destroyed his raison d'etre & needs to understand that what he stands for is unacceptable," said some one else.

'Fallon loves having his right-wing mates on doesn't he? Morrissey will be performing in a Screwdriver tshirt next," wrote another.

Some others also brought up Fallon's interview with Donald Trump in 2016, during which he touched the then-GOP presidential candidate's hair.

"Surprised jimmy fallon didn't tousle this mf's hair," said a user.

"Article doesn’t specify if Fallon playfully mussed Morrissey’s hair," wrote another person.