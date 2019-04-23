Jimmy Fallon channels Bernie Sanders in ‘Old Town Road’ parody

Jimmy Fallon impersonated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in a remix of Lil Nas X’s rap-country hybrid hit, “Old Town Road,” on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday night.

In the remix, which Fallon named “Old Town Hall,” the late-night host dressed as the 77-year-old self-proclaimed Democratic socialist, changing the lyrics to the viral tune.

“I’m gonna talk to voters at the old town hall/I’m gonna tell ‘em we don’t need no wall/I’m gonna rant and rave about billionaires/Ain’t gonna take a break to comb my hair," Fallon sings, in part.

The late-night host — who was joined by rapper Tariq Luqmaan Trotter, who is also known as "Black Thought" — ends the video by riding on a scooter chair, a jab at Sanders' age.

Sanders may be one of the oldest candidates to enter the crowded 2020 presidential race, but the senator has repeatedly insisted age is just a number.

While participating in a Fox News town hall earlier this month, Sanders blasted critics claiming he's "too old" to run.

"Follow me around the campaign trail," rebutted Sanders, who then stressed that his "health is good."

“Old Town Road” is now in its second weekend at the top of Billboard “Hot 100” list.

Sanders formally announced his 2020 presidential bid in February.

"Together, you and I and our 2016 campaign began the political revolution. Now, it is time to complete that revolution and implement the vision that we fought for," he told supporters at the time.