Tommy Lee Jones' daughter faced multiple criminal charges, including public intoxication, before sudden death

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, was facing multiple charges prior to her death.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Victoria — who was found dead on Jan. 1 from a suspected overdose — was arrested in Santa Cruz, California, on May 14, 2025, and charged with public intoxication and resisting a police officer. The documents show that Victoria had a pretrial conference scheduled for Jan. 27.

The 34-year-old was found dead inside the Fairmont San Francisco on Jan. 1, Fox News Digital confirmed at the time. She may have suffered a drug overdose, according to 911 audio.

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that SFFD units responded to a call originating from the hotel around 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a medical emergency.

When paramedics arrived, they performed an assessment and declared an unnamed person dead at the scene.

The call for the incident allegedly involving Victoria was classified as a "code 3 for the overdose, color change," according to 911 audio obtained by People .

The San Francisco Police Department also responded to the scene, Fox News Digital confirmed. Officers arrived around 3:14 a.m. Victoria's death remains under investigation by police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

Shortly after the discovery, Tommy Lee broke his silence and thanked his fans for their support.

"We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you," read a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, signed by "The Family of Victoria Kafka Jones."

