Tommy Lee Jones' daughter faced multiple criminal charges, including public intoxication, before sudden death

Victoria Jones was arrested in May on charges of public intoxication and resisting an officer

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, was facing multiple charges prior to her death. 

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Victoria — who was found dead on Jan. 1 from a suspected overdose — was arrested in Santa Cruz, California, on May 14, 2025, and charged with public intoxication and resisting a police officer. The documents show that Victoria had a pretrial conference scheduled for Jan. 27. 

The 34-year-old was found dead inside the Fairmont San Francisco on Jan. 1, Fox News Digital confirmed at the time. She may have suffered a drug overdose, according to 911 audio.

TOMMY LEE JONES' DAUGHTER VICTORIA FOUND DEAD IN SUSPECTED OVERDOSE AT SAN FRANCISCO HOTEL

Victoria Jones and Tommy Lee JOnes

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria, was found dead on Jan. 1 from a suspected overdose. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that SFFD units responded to a call originating from the hotel around 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a medical emergency.

When paramedics arrived, they performed an assessment and declared an unnamed person dead at the scene.

Victoria Jones stands next to her father, Tommy Lee Jones

Victoria was arrested on May 14, 2025, for public intoxication and resisting arrest in Santa Cruz, California. (David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The call for the incident allegedly involving Victoria was classified as a "code 3 for the overdose, color change," according to 911 audio obtained by People.

The San Francisco Police Department also responded to the scene, Fox News Digital confirmed. Officers arrived around 3:14 a.m. Victoria's death remains under investigation by police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

Tommy Lee Jones stands in front of the ocean view

Jones thanked his fans for their support in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. (Pool Arnal/Catarina/Charriau/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Shortly after the discovery, Tommy Lee broke his silence and thanked his fans for their support. 

"We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you," read a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, signed by "The Family of Victoria Kafka Jones."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

