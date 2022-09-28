Tom Hanks thinks at least 4 of his movies are 'pretty good'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Hanks revealed he thinks at least four of his movies are "pretty good."

Hanks, who recently wrote a book titled "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece," spoke about the book along with the movie-making process in a recent interview.

"Every character in the book does something I've experienced while making a movie, as well as discovered a philosophy or learned an important lesson," he told People magazine. "Even the foolish moments are some kind of stunt I've pulled or mistake I've survived."

While speaking about where the ideas for movies come from, Hanks noted that he thinks at least "four" of the movies he's made are "pretty good."

"The source for a movie can go back as many years as are in history. A story turns on a single moment in the life of someone, then all the anecdotes of the current day magnify that moment," Hanks explained. "Going back to 1947 makes sense, as would have starting in, say, 1559. Human yearning has proven to be timeless."

"No one knows how a movie is made – though everyone thinks they do," he added."I've made a ton of movies (and four of them are pretty good, I think) and I'm still amazed at how films come together. From a flicker of an idea to the flickering image onscreen, the whole process is a miracle."

The actor did note that movie-making is "the greatest job in the world."

"Movie-making is very hard work over a very long period of time that consists of so many moments of joy slapped up against an equal number of feelings of self-loathing," Hanks said. "It is the greatest job in the world and the most confounding of labors that I know of."

"I hope the book captures as much of 'the accidental judgments and casual slaughter' that go into a motion pictures dictum to hold 'a mirror up to nature' that I have witnessed (and caused) since I joined the Screen Actors Guild."

Hanks currently boasts 94 acting credits on IMDB. He began his career in the 1980s and his most prominent films include "Cast Away," "Saving Private Ryan" and "Forrest Gump."

Hanks' latest endeavor was in the movie "Elvis" along with Austin Butler.

