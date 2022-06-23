Tom Hanks shares why he loves crashing wedding photos: ‘It’s my ego unchecked’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Hanks is a certified wedding crasher.

The "Forrest Gump" star, 65, shared during Tuesday’s episode of "Late Night With Seth Meyers" that his ego goes "unchecked" when he crashes people’s wedding photos.

"It’s my ego, unchecked," Hanks said. "I just can’t help but think, ‘What would these people like more than anything else to remember this magic day of days? Oh, I know: me!’"

Hanks was a guest on the talk show to promote his latest biopic, "Elvis," which stars Austin Butler as the late music icon.

TOM HANKS SAID HE TURNED DOWN OFFER FROM JEFF BEZOS TO GO TO SPACE

After Hanks admitted his love for wedding crashing, Meyers aired a series of photo bombs. Some of the images dated to the early 2000s.

Hanks took his wedding photobombing international while filming "Angels & Demons" in Rome. Hanks crashed a wedding by mistake when the Pantheon was booked for a wedding service the same day the crew was scheduled to film.

"This limousine pulled up, and it was the bride and the groom trying to ‘get me to the church on time,’" Hanks began.

"And they couldn’t do it because we had all this stuff going on. It was like, ‘Uh, how do we fix this?’ So, like a stalker, you know, ‘Hey miss, miss, miss!’ I knocked on the window, I said, ‘Hey listen, we have a thing, but would you do me the honor of escorting you to your bridal altar?’ So we did it!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In March, Hanks photobombed a bridal party’s photo shoot outside the Fairmont Hotel in Pittsburgh. Grace Gwaltney, the bride, revealed she was "shocked" to see Hanks.

"He was like, 'Hey! I'm Tom Hanks. I would love to get a photo with you,' and I immediately froze and was just looking around," Gwaltney told KCRA. "I didn't know what to do."

She concluded her interview by sharing how "lucky" she felt to have met Hanks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm sure a lot of other Pittsburgh brides would love for him to photobomb their shots," she said of Hanks.

In addition to crashing weddings, Hanks has recently made headlines after he jumped into action and yelled at a group of fans to "back the f--k off" from wife Rita Wilson after she was nearly knocked over while leaving dinner at Nobu in New York City.

Hanks’ latest role as Tom Parker in "Elvis" debuts Friday. The movie also stars Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery, Natasha Bassett and Maggie Gyllenhaal.