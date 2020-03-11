Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson's son Chet gives update on parents' health

Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson isn't too worried about his parent's COVID-19 diagnoses.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a video message, thanking fans for their support following the announcement that Wilson, 63, and Hanks, 63, have both come down with a case of coronavirus.

TOM HANKS, RITA WILSON SAY THEY'VE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

"What up everyone. Yeah, it's true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy," said Chet in the video. "They're both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine, they're not even that sick."

Chet continued, explaining that his parents aren't worried nor are they "trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions..."

"I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes but I think it's all going to be alright but I appreciate it and just, everybody stay safe out there," Chet concluded. "Much love."

Hanks took to Instagram earlier in the day to announce that he and Wilson tested positive for the virus in Australia.

CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS CAUSE 'SURVIVOR' PRODUCTION TO BE DELAYED

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia," read Hanks' caption. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

He continued, "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Plenty of stars voiced their support for Hanks and Wilson in the comments.

Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Please take care."

Jack Black said he was "sending love."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marlon Wayans shared a comical message: "D--N YOU TOM!!! You always gotta be first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That one was mine... Curses. get well soon brother. I love you tremendously. Praying for you and wifey..."