Jack Black may not be retiring after all: 'I'm not going anywhere'

Jack Black, who said earlier this week that he's considering retiring, appears to be walking back his previous statement.

Black, 50, recently told Balance that he's "enjoying the idea of early retirement," noting that he's "been saying for a long time that this ["Jumanji: The Next Level"] is the last movie."

However, in a paparazzi video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Black sings a different tune.

"I'm not retiring," the singer-actor said. "I'm not going anywhere."

SINGER HUEY LEWIS ADMITS HE CONSIDERED SUICIDE AFTER HEARING LOSS DIAGNOSIS: IT 'RUINED EVERYTHING'

ADAM SANDLER REVEALS WHY HE INSISTED ON ONE THING FOR 'UNCUT GEMS'

Black previously told Balance that he has "a couple of tricks up my sleeve," but is "looking to wrap it up pretty soon" and "ride off into the sunset.”

When asked whether wanting to spend more time with his family played into that decision, he said: "Yeah. That is a big part of it. I don’t like going away from Tanya and the boys. I spend too much time away from home. Maybe I’ll do a TV show here in town, so I can work the 9 to 5 and then get back home."

Black is father to sons Samuel, 13, and Thomas, 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’ll see. I’m not a big five-year plan kind of guy though," the actor added. "I don’t really look down the road. I kind of take it day by day. And if something comes up, you know, obviously if (Quentin) Tarantino comes a-knocking, I’m gonna do that movie!"

Black's reps did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.