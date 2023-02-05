Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tom Hanks
Published

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson joke they have the $17 billion dollar secret to a successful marriage

Prior to the 2023 Grammy Awards, the 'A Man Called Otto' star and his wife attended the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy Gala

By Caroline Thayer , Larry Fink | Fox News
close
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have bottled up the secret to marital success Video

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have bottled up the secret to marital success

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson walked the Pre-Grammy GALA red carpet discussing what they believe is the success to a great relationship, after being married for 34 years.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson hit Clive Davis' pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Saturday night, just a day after Wilson performed at the Academy's MusiCares Persons of the Year event, honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson.

Hanks was complimentary of his wife's performance, telling Fox News Digital, "She was a bottle of champagne that came uncorked… Everybody was sipping and celebrating, I'd say."

"I love you, honey," Wilson told Hanks. "That's so good," she said of his descriptive compliment.

Wilson, 66, performed alongside Sebastián Yatra at the event Friday which was well-attended by many of Hollywood's biggest stars.

TOM HANKS DEFENDS CASTING HIS SON IN NEW MOVIE 'A MAN CALLED OTTO': 'THIS IS A FAMILY BUSINESS'

Rita Wilson was one of several performers at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event on Friday.

Rita Wilson was one of several performers at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event on Friday. (Kevin Mazur/Matt Winkelmeyer)

The couple, who have been married for nearly 35 years, opened up on what they believe the secret to a successful relationship is.

Before detailing such coveted information, Hanks and Wilson giggled and locked eyes with one another.

"Talking about it. Always letting the press know, that there is a secret, and we bottled it," Hanks said, of what keeps his relationship with Wilson going. 

Wilson couldn't contain her laughter as Hanks joked, adding, "We're not gonna tell anyone."

Tom Hanks was complimentary of his wife on the red carpet, much to Rita Wilson's glee.

Tom Hanks was complimentary of his wife on the red carpet, much to Rita Wilson's glee. (Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And we'll sell it to you individually, for $17 billion," the "A Man Called Otto" actor joked.

Inside the party, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson posed with Kevin Costner and Sheryl Crowe.

Inside the party, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson posed with Kevin Costner and Sheryl Crowe. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While they posed together on the red carpet, the couple also snapped shots together inside the party. 

Hanks and Wilson were photographed mingling with other A-listers, including "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner and musician Sheryl Crowe.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air on Feb. 5.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending