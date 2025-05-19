Tom Cruise vows to continue action films 'into my 100s'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise plans to be an action star for the rest of his career.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," he revealed he does not see himself ever taking a step back from starring in action movies. He previously told the outlet he wanted to keep making "Mission: Impossible" movies until he is in his 80s, like how Harrison Ford continued making "Indiana Jones" movies in his 80s.

"I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s," the 62-year-old told the outlet. "I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited."

The latest film is pegged as the final installment in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, with Cruise confirming this will be his last time portraying the fictional IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

"It’s the final! It’s not called ‘final’ for nothing," said Cruise.

Cruise first appeared on-screen as Hunt in 1996, reprising the role in seven additional films, with "Final Reckoning" being the last one.

"There’s been so many levels of reward with the filmmakers that I’ve collaborated with, the crews, the people, the cultures that we’ve worked in," he told The Hollywood Reporter about the nearly 30 years he spent playing Hunt.

He added, "Everything that I’ve learned and continue to learn about storytelling, about life, about leadership, about character and every aspect of filmmaking. It’s been exceptional, it really is exceptional. I feel very fortunate to be able to make the films that I make, and I love it. I love just making movies."

As the star of the franchise, Cruise proved himself to be a capable stuntman, having performed his own stunts in the movies, whether he was hanging from an airplane, hanging out the window of the world's tallest building or jumping from one rooftop to another.

"There’s a lot of pre-stunt rituals that keep me alive — it depends on what I’m doing and the amount of preparation I have to do. A lot of thought goes into it, and they are very complex and very interesting."

In the previous installment of the franchise, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," Cruise performed what he referred to as "far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted."

The stunt involved the "Top Gun" actor riding a motorcycle off the edge of a cliff and then base jumping into a ravine. In a nine-and-a-half-minute featurette released ahead of the movie, Cruise told the camera, "I've wanted to do it since I was a little kid."

The actor told Entertainment Tonight in June 2023 the dangerous stunt was the first thing they filmed.

"Well, we know either we will continue with the film or we're not - let's know day one!" Cruise joked. "Let's know day one, what is going to happen: Do we all continue or is it a major rewrite?"

"Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning" is set to premiere in theaters on May 23, 2025.