Tom Cruise surprises hikers after landing helicopter, parachuting off cliff

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's just Tom Cruise parachuting off a cliff.

The "Mission Impossible" star, 59, surprised some hikers when his helicopter landed near their walking trail in England’s Lake District.

Cruise exited the chopper with a few other people and then proceeded to parachute off a nearby cliff. The actor was apparently practicing for a stunt.

The hikers spoke to The Sun and admitted the encounter left them "totally flabbergasted." "I certainly wasn’t expecting to bump into Tom Cruise during my hike," Andras Katica said.

"But he was really friendly and offered to have his picture taken. He looked like he was having a great time but was also clearly involved in some serious work for the filming," the hiker said.

Cruise, who notoriously does almost all his own stunts no matter how dangerous, is currently filming "Mission Impossible 7" in various cities around Europe.

"By the time he parachuted away there was a little crowd gathered but Tom didn’t show any sign of nerves. He obviously loves the thrill of being involved in his own stunts," Katica added.

Just last month, Cruise made one family's day when he landed his helicopter in their garden.

According to BBC News , the movie star needed a place to rest his chopper and used Alison Webb's Warwickshire yard.

Not only did Cruise pose with Webb's husband and kids but the "Top Gun" star had a pilot take the family for a ride while he attended a meeting.

Webb told the BBC she got a call that a "VIP who was running late" needed a place to land because the local airport was closed.

"I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden," she said. "[Tom Cruise] basically arrived and got out and it was like ‘Wow.’"

Webb described, "He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much. Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter."

"It turned out to be an incredible day," she said. "It was surreal, I still now can't believe it happened."