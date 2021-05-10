Tom Cruise returns his Golden Globes amid HFPA controversy

Tom Cruise is taking a stand.

Criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which puts on the Golden Globes and has been denounced for a lack of diversity and for ethical impropriates, reached such a pitch Monday that the 58-year-old actor returned his three Globes to the press association's headquarters, a person -- who was granted anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the decision -- told The Associated Press.

It was revealed by the Los Angeles Times not long before the 2021 ceremony that the HFPA had no Black members and while they recently announced actions they plan to take to remedy the issue, their plan has been widely criticized for not taking enough action quickly.

Several organizations, including NBC, have condemned the organization, with the network announcing that they will not air award show in 2022 in response to the scandal.

Netflix and Amazon have announced that they will not work with the organization until further changes are made.

Cruise has won three Golden Globes over the course of his career, his first win coming in 1990 for his work in "Born on the Fourth of July." He also won in 1997 and 2000 for "Jerry Maguire" and "Magnolia," respectively.

He has earned four additional nominations for Globes.

Fox News has reached out to Cruise's rep for comment.

He isn't the only major star to make a move against the HFPA, as Scarlett Johansson, a four-time nominee, said in a statement obtained by Variety that personal experiences with the HFPA have led her to refuse "to participate in their conferences" for many years now.

She accused the organization of lobbying "sexist questions and remarks" toward her while she promotes films, some of which have "bordered on sexual harassment."

"The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit," she continued. "Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."

Reps for the HFPA did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report