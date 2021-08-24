Tom Cruise lands helicopter in UK family's garden, takes them for a ride: 'It was surreal'

Tom Cruise is currently filming the latest "Mission: Impossible" film in the United Kingdom and made one family's day when he landed his helicopter in their garden.

According to BBC News, the movie star needed a place to rest his chopper and used Alison Webb's Warwickshire yard.

Not only did Cruise pose with Webb's husband and kids but the "Top Gun" star had a pilot take the family for a ride while he attended a meeting.

Webb told the BBC she got a call that a "VIP who was running late" needed a place to land because the local airport was closed.

"I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden," she said. "[Tom Cruise] basically arrived and got out and it was like ‘Wow.’"

Webb described, "He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much. Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter."

"It turned out to be an incredible day," she said. "It was surreal, I still now can't believe it happened."

Cruise, 59, and his "MI7" co-star Hayley Atwell have been filming the latest installment in the action movie franchise all over Europe. The cast has been spotted in Italy, Norway, and the Middle East.

Back in December, leaked audio of Cruise ranting about the importance of COVID-19 safety protocols on his film's set went viral.

Five months later, the actor/producer addressed why he felt the need to express what he said.

"I said what I said," Cruise told Empire Magazine in May . "There was a lot at stake at that point. But it wasn't my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people."

Cruise went on to explain how filming was "never shut down again" despite the pandemic. "And here we are, continuing to film."

"All those emotions were going through my mind," he added. "And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief… It was very emotional."