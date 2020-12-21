Tom Cruise feels ‘pressure’ of pandemic amid filming 'Mission: Impossible 7,’ report says: ‘A lot at stake’

Tom Cruise is feeling the pressure.

The 58-year-old Hollywood titan has been the subject of headlines lately thanks to his alleged tirades on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7" after he reportedly saw employees not following coronavirus safety guidelines.

Last week played host to two reported outbursts by the actor, the second prompting several crew members to quit.

On-set sources spoke to People magazine about the ordeal and explained that Cruise is working incredibly hard to maintain production of the movie during a period where filming could shut down in an instant.

"It’s hard to [describe] how incredibly intense and focused he is on making every movie the absolute best possible," said a U.K.-based production source. "The 'Mission: Impossible' movies are very special to him. They are ‘his’ movies. Tom helped set up the COVID protocol. Of course he takes it personally when the protocol is broken."

In leaked audio of one of the outbursts obtained by The Sun, Cruise is heard talking about the jobs of crew members who break protocols in the future.

"We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf--kers," he shouted at the time. "I don't ever want to see it again. Ever. And if you don't do it, you're fired, and I see you do it again, you're f--king gone."

"In all the years of filming the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise, no one has ever even heard Tom raise his voice," People's source added. "He is usually just laser-focused on filming. This movie is very different though. He has to film while making sure everyone stays safe."

Production of "Mission: Impossible 7" has been halted twice since it began: First in the spring at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak and again in the fall after several crew members tested positive.

Cruise claimed in one of his rants that he's in close contact with studios, insurance companies and producers to set what he called a "gold standard" of filming amid the pandemic. He even paid for the cast and crew to reside on cruise ships while filming for a time.

Another source in the industry called Cruise "a perfectionist" who "wants others to follow suit."

"Tom’s whole life is his work," the insider said. "When he sees something less than professional, he wants to make it right."

They added: "He feels the pressure of how scary things look now. He does not want any further disruption. There is a lot at stake."

Cruise reportedly left the set last week earlier than scheduled for the holidays after a tumultuous week of production.

Reps for the actor did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Not only is Crusie starring in the flick, but he's also working as a producer. Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and more co-star.

The film is currently slated for a Nov. 2021 release.