Tom Brady spends time with his kids after NFL season ends, calls daughter his 'cutest roomie'

Tom Brady is spending time with his children amid his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and following the end of his NFL season.

On Wednesday, Brady, 45, took to his Instagram Story to share a few posts of his two kids with the 42-year-old supermodel.

First, the NFL quarterback posted a video of his daughter Vivian, 10, walking on a treadmill. After turning the treadmill off, she jumped onto the bed.

"In other news ... the cutest roomie in the world," Brady wrote alongside the video.

He later shared another photo of his daughter and son Benjamin, 13.

"And in other other news... 2 monkeys monkeying around," he wrote.

TOM BRADY'S EX-WIFE GISELE BUNDCHEN JOGS WITH TRAINER WHILE FOOTBALL QUARTERBACK'S NFL SEASON ENDS

Brady recently spoke about the end of his NFL season and emphasized what it means to "fail."

"In life, you try a lot of things, and you fail. It's part of life. We try things, we really push ourselves to try something new, and it doesn't go the way we want. So what do you do? Do you care less? Do you care more? Or do you take the experience for what it was and try to learn from it and grow from it and find the resilience we all want to teach our children?"

He went on to admit he hopes things don't always go right for his children.

"I don't want it to go right for my kids all the time," Brady said. "I told them that this morning. I said, 'I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you're made of if you fail and when you fail.'"

Brady's NFL season came to an end on Jan. 16. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14. The game marked the end of Brady's contract with the Florida team, but his next move is not known.

Brady will enter free agency or possibly retire for good.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback originally announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1. However, just 40 days later, he announced he was not retiring after all.

Brady and Bündchen decided to file for divorce in the middle of Brady's 23rd football season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel had been fielding divorce rumors since the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Bündchen publicly expressed concern over Brady's decision to head back to the field at the time.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told Elle magazine.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

The two officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts at the end of October.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen added, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."

Brady and Bündchen first met in 2006. The pair began dating in the same month that the football star broke off his relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan. The supermodel and Brady later married in 2009.

