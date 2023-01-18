Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen jogs with trainer while football quarterback's NFL season ends

Gisele Bündchen was spotted with her jiu-jitsu trainer in Costa Rica as her ex-husband Tom Brady's NFL season came to an end.

Bündchen and Joaquim Valente were photographed on a jog together Saturday.

Photos show the supermodel dressed in a matching olive green workout set and black tennis shoes. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail.

Valente ran behind her in a T-shirt and shorts. The trainer sported one Apple AirPod in his ear while it appeared Bündchen had the other in hers.

Bündchen has worked with Valente for a while now. In February 2022, the former Victoria's Secret model shared a video to Instagram sparring with the trainer.

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense," she wrote at the time. "I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving."

TOM BRADY WANTS TO BE SUPPORT SYSTEM FOR HIS KIDS: ‘I JUST WANNA BE THE BEST DAD I COULD BE’

Brady's NFL season came to an end on Monday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14. The game marks the end of Brady's contract with the Florida team, but his next move is not known.

Brady will enter free agency or possibly retire for good.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback originally announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1. However, just 40 days later, he announced he was not retiring after all. Bündchen publicly expressed concern over Brady's decision to head back to the field at the time.

"Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told Elle magazine.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two decided to file for divorce in the middle of Brady's 23rd football season.

Brady and Bündchen officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts at the end of October.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel had been fielding divorce rumors since the start of the 2022 NFL season.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen added, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."

Brady and Bündchen first met in 2006. The pair began dating in the same month that the football star broke off his relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan. The supermodel and Brady later married in 2009.

The former couple shares two children, Vivian and Benjamin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP