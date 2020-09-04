Tom Bergeron trolls 'Dancing with the Stars' replacement host Tyra Banks over latest show promo image

Tom Bergeron had a field day after seeing Tyra Banks’ new promotional image for the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Banks, 46, replaced Bergeron, 65, and Erin Andrews as the host for Season 29.

In a new promo image, the former “America’s Next Top Model” host was in full glam makeup. Her lips were bedazzled with silver jewels meant to symbolize the mirror ball trophy.

'DANCING WITH THE STARS' ANNOUNCES TYRA BANKS WILL REPLACE TOM BERGERON AND ERIN ANDREWS

Bergeron reenacted the photo on Twitter by holding up a real mirror ball trophy to his mouth.

"This Just In: National Association of Lip Safety cautions against applying multiple small mirrors on mouth," the former host joked.

He added: "One bad chew and it’s 7 years of bad luck."

TOM BERGERON SHADES 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' IN TWITTER BIO, LEAVING FANS TICKLED WITH LAUGHTER

This isn’t the first time Bergeron has poked fun at “Dancing with the Stars” since his departure.

The former host recently changed his Twitter bio to "Former Co-Host of 'Footwork With the Famous'" as a slight dig at the ABC show’s title.

Bergeron announced in July that he was abruptly departing the ABC show after serving as the host since its premiere in 2005.

His co-host, Andrews, who joined in 2014, was also axed.

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ MET WITH CRIES FOR TOM BERGERON, ERIN ANDREWS RETURN AFTER TEASING CELEB LINEUP

At the time, Bergeron tweeted: “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

He jokingly added: "That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

ABC said in a statement: "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

At the time, Bergeron's statement didn’t make it clear how the decision was reached. However, in a statement provided to Fox News, a representative for the comedian explained that the move was ultimately the network’s call.

“ABC opted not to pick up Tom's option. In the fine tradition of Hollywood cliches, they're ‘Going in a different direction,’” the statement read.

'DANCING WITH THE STARS' SEASON 29 CELEBRITY CAST INCLUDES CHRISHELL STAUSE, CAROLE BASKIN, NEV SCHULMAN

The show later announced that Banks would replace Bergeron and Andrews's replacement as a solo host.

In a statement, the Sports Illustrated Swim alum said she’s a fan of the contest's approach of “fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Banks lauded Bergeron as having set “a powerful stage” and said she’s excited to continue the legacy.

The new season of the ABC show premieres on Sep. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

FOX News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.