In Court
Published

Todd, Julie Chrisley speak out following financial crimes conviction

Todd and Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out for the first time since being convicted of fraud and tax evasion.

Despite "not allowed" to discuss the case in-depth, the couple wanted the audience to know "that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now."

"But we still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker," Todd said.

"We’re alive and kicking, and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone."

Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out for the first time after the couple was convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out for the first time after the couple was convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY WILL ‘STAND BY’ HER PARENTS AFTER THEIR FINANCIAL CRIME CONVICTIONS

On June 7, Todd and Julie were found guilty on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion in an Atlanta courtroom. 

The couple was initially indicted in August 2019, and a new indictment was filed in February. The couple faced 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy over a nine-year period.

They denied all the accusations.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah has been supportive of her parents on social media following their financial crimes convictions.

Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah has been supportive of her parents on social media following their financial crimes convictions. (NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. She was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah recently took to Instagram in support of her parents.

"I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)," she wrote alongside images of her parents.

The couple has found fame through their reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best."

The couple has found fame through their reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best." ( Dennis Leupold)

"Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose.

"So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior…I pray for strength, hope, and love. Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over."

Fox News' Tracy Wright and Janelle Ash contributed to this report.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

