Todd Chrisley and family reunite with son Kyle in hospital amid tax evasion, sex video scandals

"Chrisley Knows Best" star Todd Chrisley and his family put on a united front when they visited his troubled son Kyle at the hospital.

In a photo posted to Todd's Instagram account, Kyle smiles in a hospital bed alongside Todd and Julie Chrisley, siblings Grayson, Chase and Savannah and grandmother Faye.

A rep for the family said Kyle, 28, was hospitalized for an adverse reaction to medication but is doing fine now.

'CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST' STAR TODD CHRISLEY'S SON KYLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES, ALLEGED DEATH THREATS

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY SPEAKS OUT AFTER TODD, JULIE'S INDICTMENT ON TAX EVASION AND FRAUD CHARGES

Todd, 50, was previously estranged from Kyle, whose past is peppered with arrests and drug abuse. In a 2017 interview on "Good Morning America," Kyle claimed that his father boasted about not paying taxes — a claim that may come back to bite the family.

Earlier this month, Julie and Todd Chrisley pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud charges and were released on $100,000 bonds.

If convicted of all counts, the reality personalities would face up to 30 years each behind bars.

TODD CHRISLEY ACCUSED OF EXTORTING DAUGHTER WITH SEX TAPE

The family pinned the allegations on a disgruntled former employee, whom they accused of stealing from them before his firing. There was initial speculation that the family was allegedly extorting daughter Lindsie in connection with the tax evasion charges, but she has denied any involvement.

Chase Chrisley, meanwhile, was hit with a nearly $17,000 tax lien for allegedly not paying income taxes in 2014. A rep for the family didn't comment on the lien allegations, but a source close to the clan told Fox News: "The Chrisleys’ accountant in New York doesn’t know anything about any [Internal Revenue Service] lien on Chase and says he owes nothing for 2014."

Now, Kyle says he is sober and that he lied about his parents in the 2017 sit-down interview. His parents are raising Kyle's daughter, Chloe, who he has with an ex.

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY SAYS SHE WILL 'NEVER FORGIVE' SISTER LINDSIE OVER EXTORTION CLAIMS

“I’ve seen all the stories about my dad’s indictment all over the internet. I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media," he wrote on Facebook. “Everything I said in my interview was a lie. These allegations against my dad are all LIES!”

“My mom and dad raised me," he wrote. "I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe, I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that they have stood by my side. 9 months ago I went to my dad with an apology. His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness."

“I can’t take it back so I’m telling you now, with a clear mind, my mom and dad have done nothing wrong! Today, I am sober. I am working, and I am at a good place in my life. I just want to fix what I’ve done wrong so that I am able to forgive myself.”

TODD CHRISLEY'S DAUGHTER LINDSIE ALLEGEDLY CONCERNED FOR HER SAFETY AMID FAMILY SCANDAL

“I will continue to stand as a united front alongside my mom, my dad, and the rest of my family,” he concluded. “My hope is that my sister Lindsie will seek the same forgiveness from my daddy as I have, that he is able to forgive her, and that my family will one day be whole again,” he concluded.

Kyle also believes that sister Lindsie, who is estranged from the rest of the family, was the culprit who fingered Todd and Julie for the tax evasion charges that now plague them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsie denied turning her parents in and accused Todd and Chase of trying to extort her and "Bachelorette" star Robby Hayes with a sex video. Todd denied the allegations and says he forgives his daughter.

Hayes and Lindsie are currently working with the FBI to look into the sex tape extortion claims.