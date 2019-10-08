Former 'Today' anchor Matt Lauer makes appearance dancing in daughter's TikTok videos

Matt Lauer is making a comeback of sorts — on his daughter’s TikTok page.

The disgraced “Today” show anchor, 61, appears happy and carefree in videos posted to teen daughter Romy Lauer’s account, where he is seen lip-syncing and dancing alongside her.

In one video, Lauer grooves to Chance the Rapper’s “Hot Shower,” and in another, Lauer is seen enjoying a bowl of cereal as he performs with his daughter to “Big Fun” from “Heathers: The Musical.”

MATT LAUER HAS NO PLANS TO RETURN TO TV: REPORT

TikTok members had mixed feelings about seeing the former NBC star — who was fired in late 2017 over “inappropriate sexual behavior” — on the platform.

“Did the door behind you have a remote lock?” asked one commenter, referencing claims that Lauer had a button underneath his desk to remotely shut and lock his office door, though investigators later reported that the button simply shut the door and couldn’t lock it.

“Hmmmm Matt that’s where he ended up,” another curious follower noted. “I was wondering what happened after the today show. Now I know.”

ANNETTE ROQUE OFFICIALLY FILES TO DIVORCE MATT LAUER AFTER 20 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

One true fan showed support for Lauer and wrote, “tv needs you back,” while another added, “OMG I LOVE THAT DANCE I think I have a new favorite person….”

Lauer was last spotted in July cruising on his boat in the Hamptons with his kids. Since his firing, he has mostly kept a low profile out East.

Page Six exclusively reported that he and ex-wife Annette Roque finalized their divorcein early September. She walked away with a multimillion-dollar settlement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roque, 52, a former model, married Lauer in 1998 and they share three children: 14-year-old Romy, plus Jack, 17, and Thijs, 11.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.