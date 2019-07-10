Expand / Collapse search
Divorce
Published

Annette Roque officially files to divorce Matt Lauer after 20 years of marriage

By Julius Young | Fox News
Matt Lauer complains he's a victim of 'misinformation'

In Matt Lauer's first interview since he was fired from NBC over sexual misconduct allegations, the disgraced anchor discussed his ongoing legal battle over a piece of New Zealand land he purchased in 2017.

Matt Lauer’s wife, Annette Roque, has filed for divorce from the former "TODAY" co-host, Fox News has confirmed.

The 52-year-old Roque, a former Dutch model, officially called it quits on her nuptials with Lauer on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the New York State Unified Court System said.

MATT LAUER AND ANNETTE ROQUE'S DIVORCE IS NEARLY FINALIZED

"The case, which is an uncontested matrimonial, was filed on July 9th in State Supreme Court in Suffolk County, New York and is awaiting judicial review of the agreement," the court said in a statement. "Upon a judge's signature, it will be sent to the court clerk's office to be entered. The process could take up to a few months."

EAST HAMPTON, NY - AUGUST 12: Annette Roque and Matt Lauer attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2017: hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 12, 2017 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo)

In a statement to People magazine on Wednesday, Roque’s attorney John Teitler told the outlet, “The matter has been settled.”

Lauer and Roque share three children; son Jack, 18, daughter Romy, 15, and son Thijs, 12.

NBC'S 'TODAY' AWKWARDLY IGNORES MATT LAUER IN ITS 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Tuesday's filing was not the first time Roque has sought to formalize her split from the former TV heavyweight. Court documents obtained by the National Enquirer show Roque filed to divorce Lauer in 2006, claiming he had committed "cruel and inhumane" acts against her. Roque alleged that the seemingly unassuming Lauer often criticized her parenting acumen and acted with "extreme anger and hostility" that put her mental and physical well-being at risk.

Matt Lauer's estranged wife Annette Roque has officially filed for divorce from the disgraced NBC host.

Despite the myriad of allegations against Lauer, Roque withdrew her claims just three weeks after filing the paperwork.

Lauer, 61, was fired by NBC in November 2017 after multiple sexual misconduct claims were levied against him in detailed accounts published in Variety and The New York Times.

MATT LAUER AGREES TO PAY ANNETTE ROQUE UP TO $20M IN DIVORCE

Last month, Page Six reported Lauer was "bending over backward" to give Roque everything she wanted in the dissolution of their union, adding that she would receive up to $20 million in assets, including one of the former couple’s homes in the Hamptons – a horse farm in Water Mill.

The disgraced NBC host owns the palatial 8,000 square-foot estate with his estranged wife, Annette Roque.

It is still unclear if the couple will offload their palatial North Haven home, Strongheart Manor – a property Lauer took off of Richard Gere’s hands for a cool $36.5 million in 2016.

Lauer and Roque are expected to share custody of their children, the outlet reported at the time.

