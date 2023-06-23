‘Titanic’ director James Cameron reacts to submarine disaster, missing actor Julian Sands’ family speaks out
Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
EERILY SIMILAR - 'Titanic' director James Cameron breaks silence on the submarine disaster. Continue reading here…
MISSING ACTOR - Julian Sands' family speaks out after search resumes. Continue reading here…
BLAZE OF GLORY - Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' fate: Co-creator says 'I don't do f--- you car crashes.' Continue reading here…
STRIPPING DOWN - OnlyFans favorites Denise Richards, Sami Sheen, Carmen Electra cash in with risqué website. Continue reading here…
GAME SHOW TROUBLES - 'Jeopardy!' champion reveals the show's problem that's been causing fans to rage. Continue reading here…
COURT IS IN SESSION - America’s favorite Judge Judy now dominates the streaming empire at 80. Continue reading here…
‘DEVASTATING’ - Louis Tomlinson’s Red Rocks concert leaves 7 fans hospitalized, nearly 100 injured by a severe hailstorm. Continue reading here…
'STINKS TO HIGH HEAVEN' - Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' armorer charged after allegedly passing drugs off on the day of the fatal shooting. Continue reading here…
'YELLOWSTONE' FATE - Lainey Wilson says the end of the hit show is 'gonna be money.' Continue reading here…
CASE CLOSED - Kesha and Dr. Luke reach a settlement in sexual assault and defamation lawsuits. Continue reading here…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA